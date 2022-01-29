Kansas men’s basketball suffered its first home loss of the season against Kentucky Saturday 80-62. The Jayhawks dug themselves a hole in the first half that they wouldn’t be able to get out of as they trailed by as much as 22 at points.
Kansas had no answers for Kentucky in nearly any facet. Kentucky shot 51% on 31-61 shooting from the field. Kentucky also destroyed Kansas on the glass as the Wildcats outrebounded Kansas 41-29.
Potential player of the year candidate, Kentucky forward Oscar Tschiebwe, had his way all night as he recorded a 17 point and 14 rebound double-double. He also had four steals.
Both teams started off hot, but Kentucky had the hotter hand overall as the Wildcats were already 6-10 from the field and led 12-8 early on.
Kentucky’s hot start kept rolling after the first media timeout as the Wildcats 9-13 with 11:54 left and had gotten out to a sizable lead at 21-13. The Wildcats were doing everything to limit Agbaji early on as he had no points up to that point and had little to no room to operate as Kentucky brought double or triple teams nearly every time he touched the ball.
Kansas had no answers on either end of the floor as Kentucky continued to score as they wanted and the Jayhawks couldn’t get a shot to fall and were only 5-15 from the floor with 10:29 left as Kentucky had extended its lead to 25-13 before a Bill Self timeout.
Tschiebwe took over the game from there and had his wat inside over the next few minutes and had racked up 11 points and four rebounds at the 7:12 mark and Kentucky held a 35-20 point lead.
Despite going down 41-24, sophomore guard Dajuan Harris put in four straight points as he gained some momentum for the Jayhawks, but Kentucky called a timeout to attempt to stagger Kansas from going on a big run.
Instead of the Jayhawks going on a run, Kentucky proceeded to go on an 8-1 run to push the lead to 20 with 2:31 left in the half while Self burned his third timeout before the first half had even ended.
At the half, KU had a long way to climb back as they trailed by 20 at 51-31. Kentucky won the rebound battle in the first substantially at 23-12 and Kentucky shot 21-34 from the field in the first half compared to the Jayhawks’ 13-33.
Kansas didn’t get the second-half start it wanted as Kentucky forced three turnovers in less than four minutes and still maintained a 20-point lead with 16:19 left.
Despite falling behind by 22 at one point, the Jayhawks continued to battle and brought the lead back down to 14 with 13 minutes left to play.
The Jayhawk offense stagnated from there and over the next six minutes, Kansas couldn’t find a way to narrow the lead any further and trailed 68-52 with 7:17 left.
From then on, Kentucky took over the rest of the game and went on to close out a huge 80-62 win.
Kansas will hit the road to face Iowa State in Ames, Iowa Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.