Senior guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin combined for 54 points in the Jayhawks' 86-80 loss against Oklahoma.
Kersgieter started her amazing night early, finishing the first quarter with nine points. She added six more points to her total in the first five minutes of the second quarter. She ended up scoring three more points in the final five minutes of the half, giving her 18 heading into the locker room.
The offensive output for Kersgieter was driven almost entirely by her ability to shoot the three-ball. She finished the half 4-for-5 from behind the arc and it contributed to why the Jayhawks only trailed 50-46 at the half to No. 15 Oklahoma.
A lot of the offensive productivity for both Kersgieter and Franklin came from playing together.
“We are definitely two people that when we are in together, we feel more comfortable with each other,” Kersgieter said in a press conference. “It’s just a chemistry that not a lot of people can say they have.”
Kersgieter continued to impress in the second half, but a late injury in the fourth quarter would put an end to her scoring for the day.
“I don't feel great, but I will be fine,” Kergieter said when asked about her injury. “It was a physical game in general, some fouls were called, and some were not.”
Kersgieter finished her stellar night with 24 points, three assists and five rebounds. Franklin had a career night for the Jayhawks and played a major role in why they were able to take this Oklahoma team down to the wire.
Oklahoma shot the ball well all night, resulting in 86 points. Franklin continually kept the Jayhawks in the game offensively when she had 27 points at the end of the third quarter.
Franklin's career-high before the game was 27, and she finished with 30 points, breaking her previous best game scoring-wise.
“It feels good, but like you said, it would have felt better to get the win,” said Franklin. “I'm just grateful my teammates were able to find me, and I was able to be aggressive.”
Franklin and the rest of the Kansas offense were neutralized for most of the fourth quarter, allowing Oklahoma to sneak away with the win.
“I thought we did a good job of team defense,” said Oklahoma head coach Jennie Baranczyk when asked about closing out the game. “I thought we got some big rebounds which was huge.”
Oklahoma was able to walk out of Lawrence with a win and stay atop the Big 12 Conference standings, despite Kersgieter and Franklin having huge games.
Kansas will be back in action on Feb. 22 against rival Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, at 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN+.