Kansas women’s basketball began conference play 2-0 with their 77-59 win over Texas Tech, led by senior guards Holly Kersgieter and Zakiyah Franklin’s 26-point performance
The 2-0 start has not been achieved since the 2012-13 season, which is a statistic that wasn’t necessarily talked about, as performances like this have started to become an expectation within the locker room.
“I wasn't aware of that, but now it feels good,” Head Coach Brandon Schneider said. “I think it's a sign that the fact that we're not talking a lot about it is it's become an expectation that we should be really competitive every time we take the floor. We've reached that point in our program.”
That competitiveness showed offensively, with both Franklin and Kersgieter leading the way.
Competitors tend to play more aggressively, which helped Kersgieter open up conference play with back-to-back 20-plus point games for the first time in her career.
“I think it's great to see her come out to open conference play and be aggressive,” Schneider said. “I thought there were some times in the non-conference play where she was hesitant and really deferred. Holly will be the first to admit that she's got a lot more help maybe than she's had in the past, but that shouldn't take away from her aggression.”
Franklin showed some of the same aggression, as this was the fourth game of the season where she had scored 20-plus points. She credits that to her ability to read the defense and her teammates.
“Just being aggressive and just taking what the defense gives me,” Franklin said. “Kudos to my teammates for finding me, and just some of our play calls are pretty prevalent to that.”
The mindset in the locker room is now shifting its focus as the Jayhawks are preparing to host No. 23 Baylor on Jan. 7.
“We're really feeling good about ourselves,” Franklin said. “We know there's so much more work to do. This is an important stretch for us, so we really have to lock in, and our three-day prep is really very vital for this team. So we're just locked in and focused on that.”
Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.