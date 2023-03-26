Kansas women's basketball defeated Arkansas 78-64 in the Great Eight round of the Women's National Invitation Tournament. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter and senior center Taiyanna Jackson helped Kansas win.
Kersgieter started off the game slowly, missing her first three shots of the night. Those three shots, however, did not determine the type of game Kersgieter was about to have.
“Sometimes mentally, I get a little anxious when I am not taking the right shots or they just aren’t falling,” Kersgieter said. “I try not to get discouraged if one doesn’t fall and remember that there are three levels to scoring. If one does not work, try the other two.”
She certainly did try the other two methods of scoring, going 10-for-13 from the free-throw line.
“I have not been to the free throw line that much in a—I can’t remember how long,” said Kersgieter.
Kersgieter shot great from behind the arc, knocking down nine points. On the night, Kersgieter picked up 25 points, seven rebounds, one assist, and shot 50% from the field.
Jackson played a major role for the Jayhawks and recorded her 21st double-double of the season with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Not only did Jackson have a monster game, she also became the first Kansas women's basketball player to record 100 blocks in a season. Jackson had four blocks in the game, putting her total at 103 on the year and counting.
“It felt good, but I don't really keep track of it,” said Jackson when asked about her 100th block. “It does feel good, especially to do it with this team.”
Jackson even stated she did not know that she hit 100 blocks until they made an announcement in the game.
Jackson and Kersgieter accounted for 47 of the Jayhawks' 78 points. That is 60% of the Jayhawks' scoring in the game.
Their performance just adds to the message that is being sent by this Kansas team all tournament, and that is they want to show the country how good they really are.
“We’d be lying if we did not think we deserved to be in,” head coach Brandon Schneider said. “Sometimes in life, when there are setbacks, you have to figure out a way to turn them into comebacks.”
The Jayhawks certainly have done that, as they are now just two wins away from a WNIT championship.
Kansas will play in the Fab Four against the Washington Huskies in an Allen Fieldhouse home game at 6:30 p.m.