Kansas women’s basketball hosted the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday for the final Dillons Sunflower Showdown of the regular season. Standout performances from junior guard Holly Kersgieter and junior center Taiyanna Jackson helped the Jayhawks push past their in-conference rival in a 63-51 win.
Kersgieter entered Saturday’s game just eight points away from reaching a career milestone: 1,000 career points, all with the Kansas Jayhawks. It took her no time at all to reach that mark, scoring exactly eight points in less than six minutes of play.
The Oklahoma native scored eight-straight points for the Jayhawks in the first quarter, starting her night off with a deep three on her first attempt. Followed by a driving layup over junior center Ayoka Lee and another make from behind the arc, Kersgieter found herself in the 1,000 point club for Kansas.
“It felt good, there was a lot to celebrate,” Kersgieter said. “I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better way to do that.”
Kersgieter finished the night with a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds while also adding a steal.
While the spotlight shined on Kersgieter’s career night, Jackson proved to be the difference maker for Kansas down the stretch. Despite not attempting a shot until the third quarter, she made her presence felt the entire third quarter, filling up the stat sheet.
Jackson erupted in the third quarter, giving the Jayhawks the spark they needed to create separation against the Wildcats. Jackson finished the quarter with eight points, two rebounds, two blocks and three steals in just eight minutes of third-quarter play.
“I was proud of how we came out of the locker room. I thought we really defended well,” coach Brandon Schneider said. “Having Taiyanna available was a big key.”
Jackson also ended with a double-double on the night in just 21 minutes of play, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. She was the anchor for Kansas’ defense, totaling five blocks and four steals in a resounding effort from the Indiana native.
After outscoring the Wildcats 21-10 in the third quarter, Kansas had a big enough lead to take home the win, despite a fourth-quarter comeback push from Kansas State.
The fourth quarter started with a 9-0 run from the Wildcats after Kansas failed to take care of the ball in the opening minutes. Kansas State managed to tie the game at 45 before the Jayhawks broke the game open down the stretch.
Kansas ended the night on an 18-6 run to cap off the victory. Redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater scored all eight of her points in the final period, hitting all four of her clutch free throws to secure the victory in front of the home crowd.
“I just want to thank our crowd, the community of Lawrence and our student body for coming out and really supporting our young women today,” Schneider said. “I thought they were fantastic and really made a big difference.”
Kansas moves to 17-5 and 8-4 in Big 12 Conference play. The Jayhawks take on West Virginia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.