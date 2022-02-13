Kansas women's basketball beat Kansas State 63-51 Saturday night. This win makes it five-straight for the Jayhawks as they move to the No. 4 spot in the Big 12 Conference.
Kansas started out the game with an emphasis on guarding the paint. Similar to the last game at West Virginia, the Jayhawks gave K-State open looks from three, as it focused on crashing the paint. Tight defense paid off early for Kansas as the Wildcats missed their first 15 shots from behind the arc.
Rebounding played a major factor for Kansas as it forced multiple one-and-done possessions. The hustle to loose balls became the difference early for the Jayhawks as they outrebounded K-State 28-20 in the first half.
Junior guard Holly Kersgieter shined for Kansas in the first two quarters, as she scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds. Kersgieter also reached the 1,000-point milestone halfway through the second quarter.
Despite the struggles from the three-point line, K-State found its rhythm in the second quarter, as it worked the ball to junior center Ayoka Lee on nearly every possession. At the end of the first half, Lee had 12 points and eight rebounds.
At halftime, K-State led 26-24 behind a strong inside performance from Lee. Alongside Lee, junior guard Emilee Ebert and freshman guard Brylee Glenn both had six points. Outside of those three, Kansas kept the rest of the Wildcats' starting lineup off the scoreboard.
While junior center Taiyanna Jackson was sidelined for most of the first half with foul trouble, she came out aggressive in the third quarter. Jackson had eight points, three rebounds, and three steals in eight minutes of play. Jackson was a major part of a 10-0 run that gave the lead back to Kansas at 39-32.
Jackson aided Kansas as the defense came alive and held K-State to zero points for over seven minutes in the third quarter. Three-point shooting continued to be a problem for K-State as it went 0-for-3 in the third.
The Wildcats stormed back at the start of the fourth quarter, cutting the deficit to two. Senior forward Laura Macke hit K-State’s first three of the game, making the Wildcats 1-for-19 from three as they still trailed 45-43.
With under four minutes to play, redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater hit four free throws and had a steal and transition layup, pushing the lead to 53-47. From that point on, Kansas’ offense didn’t look back as it shut the door on the Wildcats.
Standout performances late from Jackson, who had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and junior guard Zakiyah Franklin with 16 points and five rebounds helped seal the game for the Jayhawks.
Kansas has now won five straight and hosts West Virginia on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.