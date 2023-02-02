Despite senior guard Holly Kersgieter’s best efforts, Kansas women’s basketball was unable to secure a win at Baylor on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks (14-6, 4-5 Big 12) dropped the road test 77-73, returning for a two-game home stretch.
Coming off a 16-point performance against Kansas State, Kersgieter continued playing well, dropping 20 points and seven rebounds while adding four steals.
As Kansas struggled finding the basket early, Kersgieter got the Jayhawks on the board with two free throws with 5:37 left in the first.
Kersgieter led all scorers with 11 points at the end of the first half. Her jumper with 14 seconds left in the half cut the Baylor lead to 30-28, putting Kansas in a position to win.
Baylor started to pull away in the third quarter while Kersgieter struggled, making only one basket. The Jayhawks attempted to come back behind a big fourth quarter from Kersgieter. A three-pointer dropped the Bears' lead to 64-59 with 4:53 left in the game.
Later on, Kersgieter drew a foul and hit two free throws to pull the Jayhawks within two points of Baylor, making the score 68-66, before the Bears pulled away in the final moments.
Kersgieter excelled from the free throw line, going a perfect 6 of 6 from the stripe. Despite Kersgieter’s performance, there was not a premeditated effort to get her going from Kansas coach Brandon Schneider.
“Our emphasis is to try and get the ball in the paint, whether that’s off a ball screen or playing downhill on drives or throwing it into the post, ” Schneider said during postgame.
Kersgieter does a lot of her work from beyond the arc, going 2 of 7 against Baylor and attempting over six three-point baskets per game.
The Jayhawks will face No. 24 Texas next at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.