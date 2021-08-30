Kansas football coach Lance Leipold fielded questions Monday morning regarding the upcoming season-opener against South Dakota this Friday.
EXPECTATIONS
Leipold made it clear that he had no expectations going into fall camp but has loved what he has seen so far and is beyond ecstatic to take the field at the end of this week.
“I came here with an open mind on what to expect,” Leipold told the media Monday. “There is so much to look at and stuff to talk about as a staff. Figuring out who is working with who, who is throwing to who, etc. I am satisfied with where it is right now for a guy who isn’t easily satisfied.”
For many who know Leipold, he is never satisfied, and that has been the message all year long.
As for the game on Friday, coach Leipold’s hopes are simple. He wants to see where the team is at by the end of the game, which will help his team create a game plan for the next week.
“I am expecting all of the above,” Leipold said when asked about his expectations. “There are unknowns that we need to figure out. How people play in real game moments and testing our plays. Also, we are waiting to see how our QBs play against a live defense. It’s different and you don’t really fully realize where we are until you see them live.”
KEY PLAYERS
Fall camp has spotlighted a few of this year's new and returning players, as starters have yet to be announced. Coach Leipold told his team that to see the turf come game day, they must be healthy and present at practices.
“It will be a game flow rotation based on depth,” Leipold said. “We want to keep the guys fresh but we are going to do what we have to do in order to win this game on Friday.”
Leipold mentioned redshirt freshman tight end Trevor Kardell when asked about who will heavily contribute to the offense. Leipold explained how Kardell is an outstanding athlete and will definitely be used a lot in their offense.
At 6-foot-5 and 234 pounds, Kardell is a mobile tight end who is able to make spectacular plays, Leipold said.
Coach Leipold also touched base on freshman cornerback Ra’Mello Dotson, who has been a standout in practice. Leipold said he looked smooth and steady and is excited to watch him play.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. against South Dakota at David Booth Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 3.