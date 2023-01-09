During the offseason, concerns about who would take over the five-spot loomed. The player who stepped into that role is sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr.
It’s an unexpected role, but Adams has been having a lot of fun with it.
“I’m having really a good time this year, especially with this new role that I didn’t expect to have this year,” Adams said. “So it’s really just taking it day by day and just enjoying the time that I am here and just being present.”
Adams is listed at 6 feet 7 inches tall, making him one of the smaller big men in the Big 12 Conference. However, his speed is what he believes puts him at an advantage.
“I think the biggest thing is just don't give up offensive rebounds,” Adams said. “That's really the only thing about size and protecting the rim. So, as long as I just don't give up offensive rebounds and just play faster than a lot of the big man or league, I think we can have success because I'm a little quicker than a lot of the big men in the league. So, I think that's the upside of having me as a five-man is I'm a little quicker.”
After having double figures in the last eight games, Big 12 Conference teams will start to have him on their radar more.
“I feel like my teammates just gave me the ball, and I was open,” Adams said. “I was able to hit it, so it's not gonna be like anything different these upcoming games. It’s not like I'm gonna try to hunt any shots, but just finally, when I'm open, and I guess I'm gonna shoot it now.”
Showing the improvement from the 2021-22 season, the highest point total Adams had was six against Texas Tech, and then the most field goal attempts he had was four against Iona.
“I don't even know if he took double figures shots last year,” head coach Bill Self said. “Let alone score double figures in a game. So yeah, he's got to be having fun. I mean, he's so coachable when he tries hard.”
Adding to the coachable aspect, the way Adams will be utilized will vary. However, his consistency as of late hasn’t been anything that’s concerned Self.
“There's some things that KJ doesn't do great, but there's a lot of things that he does very, very well,” Self said. “We're just trying to figure out a way to utilize him best, and that may vary game to game with production, but certainly, as of late, he's been as productive as anybody we’ve had on our team when you talk about consistency.”
On the season so far, Adams averages 26.2 minutes per game and is one player that’s hard to take out of the games. One factor is how crucial he was in the second half of the win over West Virginia.
“We saw how effective KJ was in the second half when he wasn’t tired,” Self said. ‘So there were a lot of things that you kind of learn as you go, but certainly, KJ has put himself in a position where he’s hard to take out.”
Playing comfortably is something that you can’t do in the Big 12 Conference, which helps Adams from looking too far ahead.
“I think the Big 12 has helped me stay humble with everything because every game is a battle,” Adams said. “So it's really hard to be comfortable playing in the Big 12 because everybody's good, and you really can't have a night where you’re not as energized as other opponents. You really can't get comfortable. That's basically it.”
The Jayhawks will host the Oklahoma Sooners next on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.