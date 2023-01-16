Basketball vs OSU- KJ layup

Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. goes up with the ball to the basket in the first half against Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks beat the Cowboys 69-67.

 Sarah Carson/UDK

Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. clinched his first Big 12 Conference Player of the Week after two nail-biting wins. During the games against Oklahoma and Iowa State, Adams Jr. averaged 18.5 points and six rebounds.

For the first time in Adams’ career, he collected career-high 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting in the comeback win against Oklahoma. In the Iowa State game, Adams Jr. made the game-sealing shot with ten seconds left.

Adams is one of the most improved players in college basketball. He has scored in double-figures for the last 10 games and leads Kansas with a 65.1 shooting percentage.

Catch Adams and the rest of the men’s basketball team in Manhattan, Kansas, for the Sunflower Showdown against No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday. Tip-off is set at 6 p.m. on ESPN.