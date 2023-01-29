After 11 straight games of scoring in double figures for sophomore forward KJ Adams, he faltered in the losses to TCU and Baylor, scoring just four points in each game. On Saturday night, however, he got back on track, scoring 17 points in the 77-68 win over Kentucky.
Adams’ matchup was against the 2022 AP Player of the Year, senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe. While Adams by no means shut down Tshiebwe, he limited what the big man was able to do. Adams and company held Tshiebwe to just nine rebounds, which is just the fourth time all year that he didn’t collect 10.
Adams credits what he brought to the table offensively for slowing down Tshiebwe.
“Just attacking him as often as I can just to get him exhausted because he plays a lot of minutes,” Adams said.
“I thought that was something that we wanted to do was KJ score, to try to drive it, and he did a good job of that,” head coach Bill Self said. “That’s a big guy (Tshiebwe) to try to push when you actually never move him.”
Self was also quick to praise the whole team on the rebounding front, as Adams just had two.
“We did a great job defensive rebounding. We haven’t rebounded the ball like that in a while,” Self said.
While Adams didn’t have a great night rebounding statistically, his teammates who did well on the glass know how important he was for them.
“They (Kansas centers) boxed him out, then that opens up rebounds for us,” redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar said. McCullar had 12 boards on the night.
Adams’ rebounding numbers have been surprisingly low compared to other starting centers throughout the year. Therefore, standing at just 6 foot 7 inches, he has been more focused on making sure that much bigger centers aren’t dominating the glass, as opposed to going and grabbing the ball.
Self was able to make this realization before the Kentucky game.
“KJ has been so good, and KJ is so little compared to some guys that his focus has been don’t let my guy get the rebound a lot, which is okay. But that means that Jalen and Gradey and Kevin need to get all of them,” Self said.
So while his two rebounds aren’t going to wow any stat miners, one can watch the film and find Adams doing everything he can to limit the production of one of the best rebounders in the nation. His gritty boxouts limited Tshiebwe to one of his worst nights rebounding on the season.
Adams will look for Saturday’s 17-point performance to be the start of a new streak of double-figure games. Adams and the Jayhawks will pick up Tuesday at 7 p.m. versus Kansas State on ESPN+.