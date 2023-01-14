Kansas men’s basketball has been no stranger to close games as Big 12 Conference play ramps up, and sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. has consistently made the difference in ensuring such contests get added to the win column.
Tuesday’s game against Iowa State was no different. Iowa State senior guard Gabe Kalscheur knocked down a three-point jumper to tie the game at 60 with 35 seconds left to play, but Adams found his way back to the basket for the jumper with 11 seconds remaining to hammer the final nail in the coffin for the Cyclones.
“Basically to give [redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson] a chance to post up right there, but they kind of stuffed the post in the middle, so I was wide open,” Adams said of the plan in those final seconds. “Just drove it to cause a foul, but they didn’t call it, but I made the shot.”
Though Wilson was initially the plan for the final offensive play, head coach Bill Self had one goal in mind, and it didn’t matter who had the ball in their hand–“Go get the best shot possible.”
“[Adams] drove it, and fortunately he got [Iowa State senior forward Robert Jones], who’s a bigger defender, off his balance a little bit so he wasn’t able to explode, and shot it over him,” Self said.
Adams has been a consistent playmaker for the Jayhawks this year, and his teammates continue to maintain their confidence in his ability to make the shots that have helped keep Kansas undefeated through conference play.
“[We’re getting] Extremely confident,” freshman guard Gradey Dick said of Adams. “We’ve seen this through the summer and now through every single practice, so it doesn’t come as a surprise to us.”
“It’s just something we need as a team, and I’m extremely confident that he’ll bring that every day,” Dick added.
Adams tallied 15 points, going six for nine from the field and collecting six rebounds in Saturday’s win. Adams now extends his double-digit streak to 10 games while averaging 15.8 points per game in Big 12 play.
Adams and the Jayhawks are back in action on Jan. 17 for a Sunflower Showdown contest against Kansas State. Tip-off will be at 6 p.m. in the Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, on ESPN.