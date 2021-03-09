Les Miles and KU have agreed on a $1,991,062.50 settlement, Kansas Athletics announced Tuesday afternoon. Miles will be paid monthly from April to December 2021.

Director of Athletics Jeff Long spoke to the media about the settlement and the current state of Kansas football in a press conference with the media Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Long apologized for the late announcement last night that KU and Les Miles would be parting ways. He said he had to meet with the team first at 9:45 p.m. before announcing it to the public.

“I know there are a lot of emotions running on right now with our student-athletes. They came here to play for KU, they came here to get an education, they came here to be better student-athletes and play the game of football,” Long said. “I told them that’s not changing.

“Through my many years of experience, these changes are very difficult, and they’re most difficult on the student-athletes in the program,” Long said. “Our focus is on those student-athletes and we’re working very hard to support them at this time.”

Long also said parting ways with Miles is in the best interest of the program, and he has not made a decision on who the interim head coach will be. Currently, Long has not identified any leading candidates for a new head coach and the timeline is undetermined for the search.

“It’s important to me that we find a great leader that will inspire our student-athletes on and off the football field,” Long said. “We’ve built our program over the past two-and-a-half years … We believe the support program behind our coaches is there and has allowed our program to grow.”

As previously reported, Long said he had no knowledge of the allegations against Miles before hiring him in 2018. He further elaborated on this process Tuesday.

“We ran multiple background checks on coach Miles,” Long said. “I also asked coach Miles directly during the interview process whether there was anything in his past that could potentially embarrass the university, or himself, or our program, and he said no.”

Long added that he talked to individuals in the LSU athletic department and “received no indications of any issues.” In early February, Miles' legal counsel made Long aware of a legal dispute, but “could not” share the information with Long. Long said he didn’t find out about the misconduct details until the Advocate reported it on Feb. 24.

When questions were opened up to the media, one of the first questions asked was how this all affects donors and the program as a whole.

“This is not a change we anticipated, and despite the record during the COVID season, we see progress. I see a roster of young men built on high school student-athletes that are going to have success here at Kansas,” Long said. “I have no doubt about that.”

Long was also asked about how much control the outside firm would have in the hiring process. Long said the outside entity will not totally control the process and he is “confident in his experience” to hire the best man for the job.

The settlement between Miles and Long was also questioned, as a reporter asked why they would pay the settlement if Miles lied to them about previous misconduct since they could fire him with cause. Long said that is a “legal question” and followed by saying that the allegations against Miles are “debatable.”

“I’ll leave that to our legal people to dice that out,” Long said. “We felt it was important to move our program forward, that we needed to basically agree to mutually part and pay Les through the remainder of 2021.”