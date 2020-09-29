Student combo ticket sales have been discontinued for the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas Athletics announced in an email to students Tuesday.
The decision comes from an expected reduced capacity at home football and men’s basketball games this season, according to the email. A limited number of student tickets for home football games will be available for purchase on a game-by-game basis for $10.
This follows a previous announcement from University of Kansas Chancellor Douglas Girod last Friday that 10,000 fans would be able to attend this Saturday's home game against No. 17 Oklahoma State. All other fall sport venues will operate at a 10% capacity.
“Our requirements regarding mask usage and reserved stadium seating will be strictly enforced, and fans will be removed from the stadium if they do not comply with these important infection prevention protocols,” Girod said. “I want to emphasize that the decision to host fans is fluid and can change at any time, including before the next football game.”
Students can purchase tickets for Saturday’s football game at Kansas Athletics' student ticket portal.
“Health and safety guidelines for attending Saturday’s game will be distributed upon purchase,” the email read. “We can’t wait to see you at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday.”
Kansas football will face Oklahoma State Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.