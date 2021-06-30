Undeterred by personal disparities and differences within each other’s baseball abilities, University of Kansas teammates Tavian Josenberger and Seth Sweet-Chick have teamed up in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin, for a chance to sharpen their craft with the Northwoods League.
After recommendations by Kansas coaches, Josenberger and Sweet-Chick were chosen to represent the university in what some say to be the most competitive collegiate baseball league in the country.
“Seth was the one that decided to come here first,” Josenberger said. “Coach Price wanted to send both of us together since it’s a good and very competitive league."
Thus far, with 30 games of 72 game season having been played, the Dock Spiders have achieved a 19-11 record. This success is due, in part, to the efforts of the KU athletes.
Following a historic freshman campaign in which Josenberger set the Big 12 single-season record for most hits in a game with six against Oklahoma State as well as tying the school record for the longest consecutive hit streak with 24, the Missouri native has made a name for himself in his early career.
“I am pretty proud of how I played at Kansas and the accomplishments that I made my freshman season,” Josenberger said.
In the 18 games he has played this summer, Josenberger's batting average is .290 with a hit in all but four games, in addition to 16 RBIs.
“I am excited to go again next year," Josenberger said. "I am just trying to get as many ABs [at-bats] as possible, just trying to be successful."
At the same time, optimism is at the forefront of Seth Sweet-Chick’s attention. The Arizona native was limited to one start with KU this spring, but has high hopes for the future with the guidance and support of his teammates and coaching staff in Fond Du Lac.
“The best thing about this league is the number of at-bats you are gonna get and playing time with 72 games,” Sweet-Chick said. “You are gonna have to grind through things. But for my game next year, I am just working on having consistent and quality plate appearances, which will turn into more success."
Sweet-Chick and Josenberger have determined that these three months will generate a bond that will translate back to the field in Lawrence. Sweet-Chick believes the friendship will help the pair support each other in the coming years and help strengthen their leadership capabilities by using what they have learned this summer to guide their Jayhawk team.
