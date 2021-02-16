The Kansas baseball team officially released its non-conference schedule Monday with a full schedule against conference opponents.
The first series of the 2021 season will be against Florida Gulf Coast University, starting on February 26th and lasting through the 28th with a double header on the final day. FGCU won the national championship in 2017 and has been a winning program every year since. This will be a high level series for the Jayhawks to start the season and get right back into action.
Kansas will then travel to Tennessee the next week to face off against Lipscomb University for the first time in school history. This series is another 4-game series starting on March 5.
The home opener will be against the University of Nebraska-Omaha, which has been a yearly matchup. KU has come out on top the last six times they faced off and will be looking to do the same in front of home fans. The home opener is set for March 12 at 3 p.m.
Then, for a quick one game matchup, the team will travel to Missouri State. This has been a great matchup over the past couple seasons and the teams will look to continue the tradition this season as well. The game will be played on March 17 in Springfield before they round out the series in Lawrence on May 5.
Lastly, before Big 12 play, the University of Creighton will come into Lawrence for a 4-game series starting on March 19.
After Big 12 play starts there will be a couple series sprinkled into the schedule, including a resurgence of the border war between Kansas and Missouri. It will be a two game series with matches played on March 30 and May 18. The first game will be played in Lawrence at Hoglund Ballpark and the second matchup will be played in Columbia, Missouri. This is the first time that these teams are matching up in baseball.
Other matchups include a 2-game series against Texas Southern starting April 6 at home, a 2-game series at the Air Force Academy starting April 13, a 1-game matchup against UT-Arlington on April 21 in Texas and a 3-game series against North Dakota State starting April 30 at home.
The first game of the season will be against FGCU February 26 at 5:30 p.m.