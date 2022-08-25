Former Kansas guard Devonté Graham held a free camp at his former high school this past Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina, to celebrate the town’s Devonté Graham Day one year after the town proclaimed the holiday on Aug. 21.
Dewanna King, Graham’s mother, said that making this camp at Broughton High School, Graham’s alma mater, completely free was important to them, as she remembers not being able to afford to sign Devonté up for professional camps, when he was a child.
“When it came to paying for extra curricular activities I had to make a decision to be late on a bill or pay for an activity and most often I was late,” King said. “That’s the only way he was able to participate. We don’t want to put families in that position.”
The camp included children in first grade up to eighth grade learning basic basketball skills and also working with a professional NBA Trainer. Graham worked one-on-one with the kids, playing against them in pick up games, and also signing autographs.
The camp also included a special appearance from professional basketball player and former teammate Dwayne Bacon, who also worked one-on-one with the kids. Vernon Taylor, another professional basketball player, was also at the camp.
“Devonté is my brother, our families are really close, and he also took the time to come out to my camp, so it was only right that I returned the favor,” Bacon said in an interview.
The day wasn’t over just yet. After the camp ended, Graham encouraged everyone to head over to Fletcher Park—a public park across from the camp, where vendors and food trucks were in place.
This event was open to the community, and included bouncy houses, free COVID-19 tests, free haircuts, and more. The unexpected rain didn’t stop Raleigh natives from coming out to see the New Orleans Pelicans guard and show support for one another.
Councilman Corey Branch, Councilwoman Stormie Fortie, and Judge Damion McCullers took the time to speak at this event, alongside health care professionals and small businesses.
The community event received outpouring support from sponsors such as Body Armor, Healthy Blue, Keller Williams, Big Prime Hauling, and Galatians Community Health, which all contributed to Graham being able to give away exclusive book bags from his Beli4ve foundation that had yet to be released on the site, as well as back to school items and water bottles with “Beli4ve” engraved on them.
Graham said that he was overwhelmed with the support from his city, and he can’t wait to do it again next year.