Fans will be allowed at Kansas sporting events starting Oct. 3, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Friday.
Ahead of the first football game of the season against Coastal Carolina Sept. 12, Girod announced fans would be restricted from any Kansas Athletics events, as well as tailgating on campus. Friday’s announcement changed the previous guidelines.
Roughly 10,000 fans will be allowed in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for Kansas football’s game against Oklahoma State Oct. 3. This will account for about 19% of the stadium’s capacity.
Masks will be required at all times, as well as contactless entry and reserved seating to follow social distancing guidelines. Tailgating will still be prohibited on campus, with law enforcement closely monitoring the surrounding areas.
“Our requirements regarding mask usage and reserved stadium seating will be strictly enforced, and fans will be removed from the stadium if they do not comply with these important infection prevention protocols,” Girod said. “I want to emphasize that the decision to host fans is fluid and can change at any time, including before the next football game.”
Other fall sports such as volleyball, soccer and cross country will be able to hold fans at a capacity of 10%.
“Athletics competitions are integral to campus life, to our national recruitment efforts, and to the local economy,” Girod said. “Additionally, the opportunity to compete in front of fans is important to our student-athletes, who have demonstrated tremendous resilience amid all this uncertainty.”