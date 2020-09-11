Kansas football reinstated junior cornerback Corione Harris Friday following an eight-month suspension from the team. Kansas football coach Les Miles previously suspended Harris in January after he was arrested in Howell County, Missouri.
Harris will serve a one-game suspension during the Jayhawks’ home opener against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.
“Corione has taken the appropriate steps in his personal life to work his way back on to our team,” Miles said in a statement to the Lawrence Journal-World Friday. “It has been made very clear to Corione what is required of him to remain a member of our program moving forward, and he assured us of his full cooperation.”
The Kansas City Star previously reported in January that Harris was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of a controlled substance. According to Missouri court records, Harris’ lawyer reached a plea agreement Tuesday. Court records also show the unlawful use of a weapon charge was dropped and his updated charge only included possession of a controlled substance.
Harris will serve five years supervised probation as part of the plea agreement, according to court records.
Harris has been a starting cornerback for Kansas in his past two seasons as a Jayhawk. The New Orleans native came to Kansas as a four-star prospect in the class of 2018. Last season, Harris started six games and missed the final three games due to injury. Harris totaled 15 tackles and broke up two passes in nine appearances in 2019.