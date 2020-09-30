Kansas cross country team recently changed its schedule as the Jayhawks will now compete in the Cowboy Jamboree hosted by Oklahoma State this Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Originally, the Jayhawks were scheduled to run in the Gans Creek Classic hosted by the Missouri. It is unclear why this change was made.
The Cowboy Jamboree is one of the oldest meets in the nation since its inception in 1937. Since that first meet in 1937, over 6,000 runners have competed in the event, according to an Oklahoma State Athletics press release.
After the course recently underwent renovation in preparation for the 2019 Midwest Regional and the 2020 NCAA Cross Country Championships, the Cowboy Jamboree is returning to Stillwater once again.
The Cowboys will be competing for the first time this season, whereas the Jayhawks will look to improve on last week’s performance in the Bob Timmons Classic.
This will be the last meet for Kansas before the Jayhawks host the Big 12 Championship Oct. 30 at Rim Rock Farm.