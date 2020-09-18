The Kansas cross country men's and women's teams kick off their seasons this Saturday at the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm. This marks the first of two regular season meets that lead up to the Big 12 Championship at Rim Rock Farm on Oct. 30. The 2020 cross country schedule was modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making this the only home meet of the season.
This season, Kansas will be chasing its first individual Big 12 champion since 2006, when former runner Colby Wissel led the way for Kansas winning the men's 8K race. Last year, Iowa State and Oklahoma State won the men’s and women’s team championships, respectively.
Iowa State and Kansas State are the two other teams competing in the meet Saturday against the Jayhawks. The meet will start out with the men’s team at 9:00 a.m. with the women following at 10:00 a.m. The men’s team will be running a 6K race and the women’s team will run a 5K race.
On the men’s team, senior Ethan Donley will be starting his last season for Kansas. Donley was the Big 12 champion in the 1000 meter dash last year during the indoor track and field season, and will be looking to translate the same success to cross country.
The women’s team is led by lone senior Lisa Lauschke. Lauschke will be leading three juniors and a group of sophomore runners. Junior Ally Ryan, a 2018 All-Big 12 honoree, is looking to continue her past success as well.