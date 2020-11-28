Kansas football’s Senior Night festivities were soured as the Jayhawks fell to TCU 59-23 on Saturday thanks to a plethora of miscues.
Something that has plagued Kansas all season — the starting quarterback — reared its head again Saturday night, as true freshman quarterback Jalon Daniels, junior Miles Kendrick and senior Thomas MacVittie all saw playing time. Daniels got the start, finishing 4-for-13 for 57 yards and a touchdown.
Kendrick finished 11-for-18 for 166 yards and two touchdowns and an interception, while MacVittie was 1-for-1 for four yards.
Kansas held TCU to a field goal on the Horned Frogs’ first drive thanks to a timely stop on 3rd-and-6. But it didn’t take long for TCU to get in an offensive rhythm, as sophomore quarterback Max Duggan connected with junior tight end Pro Wells for a 46-yard touchdown to take a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Then the floodgates opened for the Horned Frogs, as Duggan hit junior tight end Carter Ware for a 26-yard touchdown. After another stalled Kansas drive, TCU junior wide receiver Derius Davis returned a punt 37 yards for a touchdown.
All of a sudden, TCU led 24-0 with less than four minutes to go in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Kansas finally got on the scoreboard just over a minute later. After a TCU interception was called back for holding, Daniels found senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II for a 48-yard touchdown. This was Daniels’ first career touchdown pass.
Lassiter finished the game with seven catches for a team-high 116 receiving yards and one touchdown.
TCU added two more touchdowns before halftime, as Duggan connected with Wells again — this time for 24 yards — and Duggan broke off a 58-yard touchdown run just before the break.
Kansas junior quarterback Miles Kendrick then replaced Daniels, capping off a quick drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to freshman wide receiver Luke Grimm. Kansas failed to convert the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 38-12 going into the half.
Grimm finished the game with four catches for 72 yards and two touchdowns.
Coming out of the break, both sides started off slow. TCU redshirt freshman Darwin Barlow ended the drought with a 1-yard touchdown run. Barlow finished the game with eight carries for 83 yards.
Kansas responded with a 12-play, 75-yard drive, with Kendrick capping it off with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Grimm. The Jayhawks also finally converted a two-point attempt thanks to junior wide receiver Takulve Williams, cutting the deficit to 45-20.
On the opening drive of the fourth quarter, Kendrick threw an interception to TCU sophomore cornerback C.J. Ceasar, who returned it 30 yards for a pick-six. Later in the quarter, the Horned Frogs recovered a fumble from Kendrick in the end zone for another TCU touchdown, putting the exclamation point on the blowout.
The Jayhawks added a field goal late in the fourth quarter, but TCU already had the game in hand.
Kansas will next face Texas Tech on the road on Saturday, Dec. 5. Kickoff has yet to be announced.