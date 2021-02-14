Kansas football has picked up another commitment in the class of 2021, as two-star cornerback Landon Kawananakoa Nelson announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on Friday, via social media.
110% Committed. ROCK CHALK! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/i7IOraxnWc— Landon Kawananakoa Nelson (@LandonNelson24) February 12, 2021
Nelson, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound, cornerback from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, said he was drawn in by Kansas’ business program.
“That’s what I was trying to focus on at the next level,” Nelson said. “Overall, KU is a great place with a great culture. Personally for me, it was the best opportunity. It was easy for me to see myself fitting in and staying there for the next four years.”
Nelson is the 25th commitment in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class, giving the Jayhawks the No. 51 ranked class in the nation.
“From what I’ve seen, KU’s recruiting class this year is outstanding,” Nelson said. “I really think the guys coming in this next year are definitely going to make an impact early."
“I’m really excited to see how this team grows once we get the ball rolling.”
Ranked by 247Sports.com as the No. 303 cornerback in the class of 2021, Nelson joins early enrollee DeVonte Wilson as the second cornerback commitment.
Nelson describes his play style as "physical."
“Most corners, their strong suit is coverage, off man, but a lot of corners seem to lack in the physical game,” Nelson said. “That’s where I tend to shine. I like to hit people and make an impact upfront in the run game."