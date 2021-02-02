Kansas football coach Les Miles has announced the hiring of Mike DeBord as KU’s next offensive coordinator.
“This is a great day for Kansas football,” Miles said in a press release Tuesday. “We are adding a coach with a wealth of experience in Mike. He has squared off with just about every defensive scheme in the book, and has worked within and led several offensive systems.”
“In addition to the qualities he brings as a football coach, he is a man of high character, and will be an outstanding addition to our program as we continue to instill the culture we want in place,” Miles said.
DeBord is set to become Kansas’ fourth offensive coordinator since Les Miles took over as head coach in 2019.
DeBord, who most recently served as an offensive analyst for Michigan during the 2020 season, has previously served as offensive coordinator at Michigan (1997-99, 2006-07) and Tennessee (2015-16). He also served as Central Michigan’s head coach from 2000-03.
In his nine years as an FBS offensive coordinator, DeBord has gone 80-33 overall with a 47-27 record in conference games, including winning a national championship with Michigan in 1997.
DeBord also has NFL experience, serving as an assistant with the Seattle Seahawks (2008-09) and Chicago Bears (2010-12).
“I’m really looking forward to reuniting with Les Miles, and joining his mission of building Jayhawk football into a championship program. I love coordinating offenses and helping the players become better individually, and as a unit to help us win,” DeBord said. “I can’t wait to get started.”
In his younger days, DeBord graduated from Manchester College and was an All-American offensive lineman.
The news comes less than a week after it was reported that KU offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon would be leaving Lawrence to take the same position at Middle Tennessee State.