Kansas football coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update from Kansas Athletics Thursday afternoon.
Miles said he is beginning the isolation process Thursday and monitoring football practice remotely.
“Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using the technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc,” Miles said. “Thank you for your prayers and support in advance. I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon.”
Miles tested positive through the program’s surveillance testing and should still be able to perform his regular coaching duties, said Kansas Athletics Director Jeff Long.
No other Kansas football coaches have tested positive, Long said.
“As long as coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17,” Long said. “Kansas Team Health is working through the contact tracing protocols and notifying those individuals that may have been in close contact with him for an extended period of time.”
Miles was last seen at his weekly talk show “Hawk Talk” at Johnny’s Tavern in west Lawrence Wednesday night. Miles said he had a slight cold during the show, according to 247Sports reporter Scott Chasen.
Kansas football has a bye week this week before traveling to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers on Oct. 17. That game is still on-schedule as of Thursday afternoon.
“We wish [Miles] a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon,” Long said.