Kansas football head coach Les Miles will not travel to Morgantown for the Jayhawks’ game against West Virginia Saturday, according to a news release from Kansas Athletics Friday morning.
Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle will serve as acting head coach for Kansas’ game.
“After much consideration and several in-depth conversations with the medical team, our coaching staff, and Kansas Athletics administration, I have made the difficult decision to not make the trip to West Virginia,” Miles said in the release. “While my 10-day isolation window was completed this morning, there is too much still unknown about this virus for me to feel 100 percent confident that I won’t transmit it to someone who comes into close contact with me on the team charter, hotel or at the game Saturday.”
Miles initially tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. He also said he has been given medical clearance to travel for the West Virginia game.
“However, because of the short time interval between the end of his isolation and the departure of the football team, and out of concern for the safety of his staff and players, he is not traveling to West Virginia,” said Dr. Larry Magee of Kansas Team Health in the release. “Coach Miles experienced only minor symptoms over the isolation period and is looking forward to rejoining the team on Sunday.”
Miles said he still feels healthy and strong and only experienced mild symptoms throughout his isolation period. He said he met with the team Friday morning to discuss the situation, and Miles said the team supports his decision.
“As we continue to work our way through this pandemic, nothing is more important than the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff that make up this great team,” Miles said. “As the head coach, it is up to me to set the right example for our student-athletes, and that is what I am doing with this decision by not traveling with the team.”
Kansas football takes on West Virginia on the road Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.