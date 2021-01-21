Kansas football has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 defensive end Kyree Moyston, he announced via social media Wednesday.
Blessed to receive my 9th offer from the University of Kansas #RockChalk🔵🔴 @CoachDiribe96 @CoachJOFFRION @KFHSfootball @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/KGaLUZTcXq— kyreemoyston (@kyreechance) January 20, 2021
“I was excited,” Moyston told the Kansan Thursday. “I didn’t know a whole lot [about the program before the offer], but I know about the school, of course."
“That was my first Big 12 [offer],” he continued. “It felt good to get the offer and to know that I was getting another chance to go to college.”
Moyston, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound strong-side defensive end from King’s Fork High School in Suffolk, Virginia, is the No. 19-ranked strong-side defensive end in the class of 2022 by 247Sports.
“I’m an aggressive player and I like contact,” he said. “I rush off the edge, go get the quarterback and I’m an athlete. I have fun playing the game.”
Kansas football currently has five commitments in the class of 2022, giving them the No. 22-ranked recruiting class in the nation, according to 247Sports.
Moyston also holds offers from Arizona, Old Dominion, Liberty, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Coastal Carolina, Indiana and Toledo.
“I’m looking for a family environment, somewhere that I can get my education and play football,” Moyston said. “Also, somewhere that I know that if something happens to me playing football, I can still be able to get my education.”