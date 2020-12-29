Kansas football has extended a scholarship offer to class of 2022 linebacker Omar Graham Jr., he announced Monday via social media.
Blessed To Receive An Offer From Kansas University 💯🏈 @HamiltonESPN @JohnGarcia_Jr @StranFootball @Andrew_Ivins @clintbrew247 @ABLichtenstein @Rivalsfbcamps @SleeperAth1etes @stevequinnFBU @FBUSouthFlorida @ErikRichardsUSA @TheCribSouthFLA @larryblustein @CoachWallaceKU #PW5 pic.twitter.com/BeuldNZsow— Omar Graham Jr. (@OGrahamjr) December 29, 2020
“I just got off the phone with them not too long ago,” Graham told the Kansan Monday. “They’re excited about me and I like the way they’re speaking with me. Kansas is an amazing program.”
Graham said he's also been impressed with the track record of Kansas linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
“He has a good history,” Graham said. “I like what he’s done for other athletes.”
Graham, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound outside linebacker from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, said relationships will be the most important factor in his recruitment decision.
“I would say the deciding factors would be mostly the relationships with the coaches and what the program has to offer,” he said.
Graham is targeting a college decision sometime next year.
“As I build relationships with coaches, that’s when I’ll make a decision,” Graham said. “I’m looking to make a decision sometime in the year 2021.”
Graham also holds offers from Yale, Dartmouth, Youngstown State and Penn.
“I’m good at [making] reads,” he said. “I’m a secure tackler and I’m aggressive at the point of attack. I’m quick.”