In brutal fashion, Kansas football fell 38-23 to Coastal Carolina Saturday night. The Jayhawks previously lost to the Chanticleers last season 12-7, making this Kansas' second-straight loss to Coastal Carolina.
The Jayhawks struggled to answer a strong Coastal Carolina offense loaded with returners like senior running back CJ Marable (75 rushing yards), and redshirt freshman quarterback Grayson McCall, who finished 11-for-18, with three touchdowns and 133 yards through the air. McCall also added two rushing touchdowns and 73 rushing yards.
For Kansas, after much speculation during the offseason on who would start at quarterback, senior quarterback Thomas MacVittie took to the field first Saturday. MacVittie finished 5-for-9 for 20 yards. Junior quarterback Miles Kendrick also alternated with MacVittie, finishing 15-for-24, with two touchdowns and 156 yards.
MacVittie had a strong first drive, highlighted by a 17-yard run for a first down, until his pass was intercepted by Coastal Carolina junior cornerback Derick Bush. This was the first of three turnovers for Kansas.
For Coastal Carolina, it took the Chanticleers a little over five minutes and 10 plays to score first with a 12-yard touchdown run by McCall. Kansas failed to respond on its second drive because of a fumble by junior receiver Takulve Williams for Kansas' second turnover of the night.
After the turnover, the Chanticleers went up 14-0 with 2:37 left in the first quarter.
Following Coastal Carolina’s second touchdown, it was Kendrick's turn under center. But his first drive was unsuccessful, and the Chanticleers took advantage, scoring their third touchdown with just under 11 minutes to go in the second quarter, extending the lead to 21-0.
MacVittie then went back into the game. The ensuing Kansas drive stalled, though. Redshirt freshman kicker Jacob Borcila attempted to salvage the drive with a 53-yard field goal attempt, but the kick fell short with a little over six minutes left in the first half.
Another quarterback switch came soon after, along with another turnover. Following an interception by Kendrick intended for senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, Coastal Carolina scored again to bring the lead to 28-0 with less than a minute until halftime. Just before halftime, though, Kansas finally got on the board with a successful 47-yard field goal attempt from Borcila.
On Kansas’ first possession after halftime, MacVittie ran for 19 yards to put the Jayhawks into position for their first touchdown of the game. Later in the drive, it was Kendrick who capitalized, connecting with senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment for a 14-yard touchdown. A successful two-point conversion caught by Lassiter shortly followed, cutting the Coastal Carolina lead to 28-11.
Later in the third quarter, freshman running back Velton Gardner rushed for a 61-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 28-17. Kansas went for the two-point conversion again, but this time Kendrick missed his target.
The Chanticleers then responded with another touchdown to increase the lead to 35-17.
On the next drive, Kansas marched down the field, partly thanks to a pass interference call on Coastal Carolina. Kendrick capped off the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Lassiter. However, the two-point conversion attempt failed once again.
Following the touchdown, Borcila recovered an onside kick, but the play was reversed after the Jayhawks were penalized for being offside. The re-kick was recovered by Coastal Carolina.
The game finished off with a successful field goal kick by Coastal Carolina to bring the final score to 38-23.
Lassiter led the Jayhawks in receiving with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. Parchment also punched in a touchdown, finishing with six catches for 54 yards.
Gardner led the way on the ground, with 11 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Pooka Williams Jr. was right behind with 12 carries for 67 yards.
Kansas will next face Baylor on the road to open Big 12 play on Saturday, Sept. 26.