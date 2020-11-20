Kansas football offensive line coach Luke Meadows has been fired, effective immediately, Kansas Athletics announced in a release Friday.
“We have decided to go in a different direction for the remainder of the season,” Kansas football coach Les Miles said in the release. “I am very appreciative of everything Coach Meadows has done for this program in his two seasons here.”
Kansas football senior offensive analyst John Morookian will serve as offensive line coach for the remainder of the season. Morookian was previously an offensive quality control assistant coach at Iowa State (2018-19), and offensive line coach at Tiffin University (2015-16).
So far this season, the Kansas offensive line has given up 38 sacks this season — the most in the Big 12 — and is 18 more than the second-highest total (TCU, 20). Kansas also ranks last in the Big 12 in scoring offense (15.1 points per game) and passing offense (151.4 yards per game).
“I look forward to using our last three games as an opportunity to continue to improve as a team,” Miles said, “and [I] believe this decision supports that.”