Kansas football junior safety Corione Harris is returning to play this Saturday against Baylor. Harris was reinstated to the team Sept. 11 after an eight-month suspension due to his arrest in January.
Harris previously played in the cornerback position for the Jayhawks, but Kansas football coach Les Miles said during a media availability Monday that Harris will be playing safety this season.
“I think safety becomes the easier place to enter,” Miles said. “I think we’re better at corner than when Corione left. It’s likely he’ll start in safety and give us another coverage hand at that spot.”
During his sophomore season, Harris started six games and missed the final three games due to injury. Harris totaled 15 tackles and broke up two passes in nine appearances in 2019.
Miles said Harris has quickly progressed after only a couple weeks of practice since he was reinstated. Miles added that Harris' playing time on Saturday depends on the progress he makes in this week’s practices.
“If this week goes as expected to be then he’ll get a bunch of extra reps and we’ll like it,” Miles said.
In January, Harris was arrested in Howell County, Missouri, and charged with the unlawful use of a weapon and delivery of a controlled substance. Missouri court records show the unlawful use of a weapon charge was dropped and his updated charge only included possession of a controlled substance.
Harris will serve five years supervised probation as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
Harris’ teammates expressed their excitement to have him back on the team after his suspension.
“I’m excited to have him back, he brings an energy to the team,” said junior wide receiver Takulve Williams. “When he’s out there the whole team has a different swagger about themselves. It’s good to have him back.”
Senior cornerback Kyle Mayberry said Harris will have no trouble stepping into his new role of safety.
“He’s a fluent player," Mayberry said. "The transition was smooth, it wasn’t much of a strange position for him. He’s a person who loves football, so he couldn’t wait to get back.”