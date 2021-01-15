Kansas football’s big week on the recruiting trail continues as class of 2021 offensive lineman prospect Hank Kelly announced his commitment to Kansas Friday.
COMMITTED🔴🔵#ROCKCHALK pic.twitter.com/HCRLcUFacR— Hank Kelly (@HankKelly6) January 15, 2021
“I can’t wait to play for the city of Lawrence and the University of Kansas,” Kelly told the Kansan. “I can’t wait to be there.”
Kelly, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive guard from Fayetteville High School in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will be a walk-on for Kansas football.
He chose Kansas over offers from Arkansas Tech, East Central, Henderson State, Southwest Baptist, Missouri Western State and Northeastern State.
His commitment comes less than a week after he took an unofficial visit to KU over the weekend.
“I already had a good idea of what I wanted,” he said. “When I took a visit this past weekend, I completely fell in love with the campus. I fell in love with the program. I can respect the coaches. I was just ready to play for something really special.”
“Man the campus was gorgeous," Kelly continued. "I love everything about Lawrence.”
Kelly is the 26th commitment in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class, giving the Jayhawks the nation’s No. 45-ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports.
“I think this class can be the best,” Kelly said. “I have very high hopes. I’m here to win. I’m here to be a team player. I’m here to play."
"I think we’re going to be doing great things," he continued. "I’m just ready to ball out.”
Kelly is the fifth offensive lineman commitment in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class, joining De’Kedrick Sterns, Larson Workman, Corey Robinson and Notre Dame transfer Colin Grunhard.
“I’m extremely aggressive and I’m pretty quick,” Kelly said. “I like to be mean on the field. I love to play. I do what I can to protect the quarterback.”