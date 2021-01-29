Less than 24 hours after losing a commitment from class of 2022 offensive tackle Brock Burns, Kansas football has rebounded with a class of 2021 commitment.
Cole Mondi, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound, inside linebacker from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, Kansas, announced his commitment to Kansas football on Friday, via social media.
“Growing up and being from Lawrence, having the opportunity to play any sport and go to the university, it’s a really cool thing to be a part of,” Mondi told the Kansan Friday evening. “It’s something that I really couldn’t afford to miss out on. I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Mondi is the 26th commitment in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class, giving the Jayhawks the nation’s No. 46-ranked recruiting class in 2021, according to 247Sports.
Mondi is also the second player from Lawrence High School to commit to the Jayhawks’ 2021 class after four-star running back Devin Neal announced his commitment last March.
“Me and Devin go back all the way to our first day of kindergarten class,” Mondi said. “Going from competing growing up in elementary school to playing with each other for the first time at the end of middle school, he’s always been there.
"He wanted me to make the best decision for myself and fortunately that was going to KU with him. It’s a really cool opportunity I get to be a part of.”
Mondi received some Division II, FCS, Community College and Ivy League interest before deciding on the Jayhawks.
“Fans can expect a playmaker,” he said. “I’m going to do whatever I can do to help the team win, whether that’s in the secondary, the linebacker position or special teams.
“I’m a quick defender that can get the job done anywhere on the field," he said. "That’s what they can expect. Just to come in and the work will be present immediately.”
Mondi also commented on the recent departure of Kansas football offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, who left for Middle Tennessee State on Thursday.
“It really stinks about coach Dearmon,” he said. “But he’s got his new endeavors and I couldn’t be more proud of him to be doing the things that he wants to do.”
Kansas football has been busy this week attempting to build on its recruiting success, extending five new scholarship offers since Thursday.
Jackson Knotts, a special teams prospect from the class of 2021, announced his offer on Thursday via social media.
"I was pretty excited," Knotts told the Kansan. "It’s awesome to get an offer from a Big 12 team, especially with a legend head coach."
Knotts, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound, long snapper from Plant City High School in Plant City, Florida, also holds offers from Central Arkansas, Samford and Troy.
"I'd like to say I'm pretty versatile," Knotts said. "I can do a lot of things pretty well. I'm pretty athletic and fast for my position so I can get down the field and make some plays."
Knotts says what appeals to him most about KU is the coaching staff.
"I like all the coaches who recruited me, so it's exciting getting to know them better," he said. "I have some friends who have lived in Lawrence and they say KU is awesome."
Next up was class of 2023 safety A.J. Harris, who announced his offer via social media shortly after Knotts.
Harris, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound, safety from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas, also holds offers an offer from Liberty.
Just minutes later, Kansas extended an offer to a class of 2022 safety Marquan Pope.
“Honestly, I was shocked,” Pope told the Kansan Friday. “As a kid, I grew up loving Les Miles when he was at LSU. I’ve always grown up wanting to go to one of his schools. Just to have the offer and seeing Kansas on the phone, it was beyond me.”
Pope, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety from John H. Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, also holds an offer from Liberty.
“Everyone feels very family-like,” he said of the Kansas program. “It’s very tight-knit over there. Coming from a school like Guyer, we’re all close like family, so family is a very big, important piece for me."
Pope finished the 2020-21 regular season with four interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hurry and 95 total tackles.
“At the safety spot, I feel like I’ve thrived the most,” he said. “I’m a ball hawk and feel like I can come down and lay the wood when I need to.”
Class of 2024 athlete Jordon Johnson-Rubell became the next prospect to receive an offer when he announced the offer from KU Thursday evening, via social media.
Johnson-Rubell, a 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete from Brewer High School in Fort Worth, Texas, also holds an offer from Colorado.
Class of 2023 defensive end Trey Wilson was the Jayhawks’ most recent offer, when he announced the scholarship via social media Friday morning.
“It was a blessing that they’re giving me a chance to play at the next level,” Wilson told the Kansan Friday. “I’m still very excited about the offer.”
Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 230-pound, weak-side defensive end from Lakeview Centennial High School in Garland, Texas, also holds offers from Baylor and Oklahoma State.
“I know Kansas has a program that wants its kids [to go] to the next level,” he said. “Just off of coach [Emmett] Jones acknowledging me, I know he wants me to succeed and see me at the next level.”