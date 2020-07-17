Kansas football is now in search of a new week one opponent as New Hampshire and the Colonial Athletic Association announced the cancellation of all fall sports competition Friday.
#CAAFB announced today that the Conference’s Board of Directors has voted to suspend conference competition in the Fall of 2020 due to continuing concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic📰 https://t.co/xF0dNTUYsD pic.twitter.com/IgvLJCmUnQ— CAA Football (@CAAFootball) July 17, 2020
The Jayhawks were scheduled to open the season against the Wildcats on Sept. 5. But given the cancellation, Kansas is working alongside the Big 12 “to play a full non-conference and conference football schedule this fall,” according to Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long.
“Earlier today New Hampshire Director of Athletics Marty Scarano informed us that they will not be playing football this fall,” Long said in a Kansas Athletics press release. “We have begun exploring all opportunities to fill the opening on our schedule that was created by New Hampshire and will provide an update when available.”
This cancellation follows other conferences’ cancellations, including the Ivy League, the Patriot League and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference cancelling all fall sports seasons. The Big Ten also recently announced the conference will be playing a conference-only football slate in 2020.
Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde also reported Wednesday that SEC athletic directors are discussing potential changes to its football schedule, including key non-conference matchups with teams from the Big 12, Pac 12 and ACC.
Kansas football has made adjustments earlier this offseason as well, previously suspending voluntary workouts on July 3 for 14 days after 12 football players tested positive for COVID-19.
No announcements regarding the cancellation of fall sports have been made from Kansas Athletics or the Big 12 as of Friday afternoon. Kansas football coach Les Miles expressed his disappointment in the New Hampshire announcement, but is still hopeful for a resolution before the start of the 2020 season.
“We are disappointed to hear that we will be unable to play New Hampshire on September 5th to kick off our 2020 season,” Miles said in the release. “I fully support Jeff Long and the Big 12 Conference as they continue to explore our options for the fall season and look forward to adding a new opponent to our schedule.”