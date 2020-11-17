Corey Robinson II, a three-star offensive tackle in the class of 2021, is committing to play for Kansas football, he announced via social media Tuesday.
Committed🔵🔴#wellmade #gojayhawks pic.twitter.com/9eGcUQjcOj— Corey Robinson II (@crobinson2021) November 17, 2020
“They showed me a lot of genuine interest,” Robinson told the Kansan. “Their school has a culture that I like a lot and want to be a part of.”
Robinson, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle from Roswell High School in Roswell, Georgia, is the No. 186-ranked offensive tackle in the class of 2021 by 247Sports.
“They play hard and through the whistle and so do I,” Robinson said. “I think it’s going to be a fun couple of years.”
He chose Kansas over offers from Austin Peay, Brown, Bryant, Bucknell, Coastal Carolina, Cornell, Dartmouth, Fordham, Liberty, and Pennsylvania, among other schools.
“I’m excited and ready to go,” Robinson said. “I’m going to bring good energy every day and I’m so thankful to be able to join such a great team.”
Robinson’s commitment comes less than a week after he picked up an offer from Kansas on Nov. 11.
“I was so happy and in shock at the same time,” Robinson told the Kansan shortly after being offered. “I’ve been praying and grinding for something like this to come my way so I was ecstatic.”
Robinson is the 21st football commitment in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class, giving the Jayhawks the nation’s No. 54-ranked recruiting class of 2021 according to 247Sports.
He fills a major need for Kansas football, joining De’Kedrick Sterns, Christien Hawks and Larson Workman as the fourth offensive tackle commit in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class.