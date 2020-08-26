James Wright, a three-star safety in the class of 2021, announced via social media Wednesday that he is committing to play for Kansas football.
“They offered me a little late, but they took a shot at me,” Wright said in a phone interview with the Kansan. “It’s big football."
"Everybody over there explained to me everything that I can do to help the program and also help myself," Wright continued. "It’s just a blessing.”
#AGTG ✞ COMMITTED ❗️ @CoachLesMiles @CoachJPeterson @mspvisuals pic.twitter.com/2mH76hlxCj— James R. Wright (@xofficialjamesx) August 26, 2020
The Sumter, South Carolina, native — the 134th ranked athlete in the nation according to 247Sports — de-committed from East Carolina recently.
“I’m a real physical player,” Wright said. “I’m very energetic. Anytime you need me to make a play, I can make one.”
Wright, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety from Lakewood (S.C.) High School, chose Kansas over offers from Army, Akron, Georgia State, Miami (OH) and Temple, among other schools.
“I feel like I can have a huge impact,” Wright said. “Coming from my background, I’m a hard worker. I feel like when you work hard, you always get the results.”
Wright has not taken an in-person visit to Kansas, but did take a virtual tour last week with his mother, father, sister and brother.
“The facilities and all the information that they gave me, it was all helpful,” Wright said. “It’s a family thing at KU, so I got treated like family.”
Wright is the 21st overall football commitment in Kansas’ 2021 recruiting class.