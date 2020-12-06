Kansas football junior running back Pooka Williams Jr. is declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Williams announced via social media Sunday.
God’s timing🙏🏾...... #UnoOut🦅 pic.twitter.com/3DQasMj8jq— PTM✨ (@PookaWilliamsJr) December 6, 2020
“After much thought and consideration, I will be pursuing my lifelong dream and declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft,” Williams said. “Since I was a kid, playing in the NFL has been my goal and I could not be more excited to continue to work toward that goal.”
Williams played in four games before opting out of the 2020 season on Oct. 19, citing family reasons for his decision. He had 51 carries for 196 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, as well as six catches for 31 receiving yards.
“Today I made the very difficult decision to opt out of the rest of the season to be closer to my mother and family in Louisiana,” Williams said in October. “Family and health are the most important things to me. Right now I need to be with my mother, who is battling health issues.”
During his two-plus seasons at Kansas, Williams 415 carries for 2,382 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 26 games for the Jayhawks. He was also a capable receiver, hauling in 66 receptions for 534 yards and four touchdowns.
Most notably, Williams was named a 2019 First Team All-Big 12 running back after rushing for 1,116 yards and three touchdowns during his sophomore season. He also made 27 receptions for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
Williams thanked his teammates and coaches at Kansas, particularly head coach Les Miles, for helping shape him as a man and football player.
“Coach Miles is my guy for life,” Williams said. “I will always bleed Crimson and Blue.”