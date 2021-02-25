During his time as head football coach at Louisiana State University, Les Miles allegedly sexually harassed a student-worker in 2013, according to a report from The Advocate. On Wednesday, these claims have resurfaced and much speculation has come as a result.
When asked by phone from The Advocate Wednesday about these allegations, Miles replied with: “That’s not true.”
University of Kansas spokesperson Dan Beckler released a statement noting that the university was not aware of these allegations when they hired Miles in 2018, and does not feel comfortable speaking on the issue without gathering more information.
“The University of Kansas is aware of a media report today involving KU head football coach Les Miles. We have spoken with Coach Miles about the allegations in the story and will continue to gather the information that is made available to us,” the statement said. “KU was not aware of these allegations where Coach Miles was hired in 2018. Because this involves Coach Miles’ former employer and pre-dates his time at KU, and because we do not have factual knowledge about details of these allegations, it is not appropriate for us to comment further.”
The Advocate announced Wednesday that Miles has reached a settlement with the former student who made these allegations and that this has sparked an investigation into the way LSU is internally handling sexual misconduct cases.
At the time these allegations were brought forward to Miles, an outside law firm handled the investigation. However, the allegations were never publicly reported. The said settlement is yet to be found in any Baton Rouge Court record searches.
USA TODAY reporters interviewed three sources “familiar with the sexual harassment investigation,” who said Miles’ actions were deemed improper, but no disciplinary action was taken.
Husch Blackwell, an outside law firm that has investigated how LSU has handled similar cases in the past, is set to release a report next week examining LSU’s mishaps.
Miles has reached out to the Baton Rouge district court in hopes to prevent LSU from releasing the law firm’s investigation. At this moment, Les Miles is still the head football coach at KU and no disciplinary actions have been taken.
This is a developing story.