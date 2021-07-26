University of Kansas redshirt-junior center Mike Novitsky was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced on Friday. The award recognizes the nation’s best center in the league each year.
Watch list worthy 👏 Congratulations to @MikeNovits32 on being named to the @rimingtontrophy Watch List!More → https://t.co/Coet72GxCH pic.twitter.com/FuknUhwWT0— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 23, 2021
Novitsky, who transferred to Kansas from the University of Buffalo on May 30, is on the list for his second consecutive season. He joins 39 other center’s across the country on the list, four of whom are from the Big 12 Conference.
During the last two seasons at Buffalo, Novitsky led the team’s offensive line to accolades tied to the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in FBS. While a redshirt sophomore, the O-Line was recognized as a semifinalist, according to KU Athletics.
His efforts also led the way for running back Jaret Patterson, who accumulated 1,072 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in a matter of six games.
In 2020, the New York native achieved First Team All-MAC and Academic All-MAC honors.