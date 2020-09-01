Following the announcement Monday that there would be no fans in attendance for the Kansas football season opener, Kansas Athletics came back with some good news for fans.
Kansas football's season opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 12 will kickoff at 9 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on Fox Sports 1.
“While we are not able to have fans in attendance for this game due to the pandemic,” Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long said in a news release Tuesday. “The next highest priority was getting our student-athletes on national television.”
Not only will it be a later kickoff time, but Sept. 12 will also be the latest season opener for the Jayhawks since 1987.
“While it may be a later kickoff than we are accustomed to,” Long said in the release. “Coach [Les] Miles and the team are excited to play in front of a national audience to start the season.”
Coastal Carolina is the only non-conference opponent Kansas is scheduled to play this season. Kansas comes into the matchup with a 5-2 record all-time against Sun Belt Conference opponents.
Kansas football 2020 schedule:
Sept. 12 vs. Coastal Carolina (9 p.m.)
Sept. 26 @ Baylor (TBA)
Oct. 3 vs. Oklahoma State (TBA)
Oct. 17 @ West Virginia (TBA)
Oct. 24 @ Kansas State (TBA)
Oct. 31 vs. Iowa State (TBA)
Nov. 7 @ Oklahoma (TBA)
Nov. 21 vs. Texas (TBA)
Nov. 28 vs. TCU (TBA)
Dec. 5 @ Texas Tech (TBA)