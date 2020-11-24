As the season is nearing a close, Kansas football seniors will be faced with the choice to come back to the program for an additional season.
Players were given this option when the NCAA Division I board of directors granted an extra year of eligibility to fall sport athletes due to COVID-19 on Aug. 21. Kansas senior linebacker Kyron Johnson said Monday he will look to take advantage of the ruling.
“I thought about returning and I actually think I will return,” Johnson said during a media availability on Monday. “Knowing my circumstances, it's really just [having] another person to lead and more on the lines of not doing it for my own well-being, but doing [more] for the others — to put KU on the map, basically.”
This season, Johnson ranks second on the team in tackles with 31, and has forced one fumble and one quarterback hurry. Johnson has also been a significant voice in the locker room for this young Kansas defense.
Kansas coach Les Miles said his coaching staff is mainly focused on the last three games of the season, but has started to have these talks with seniors.
“It's the style of thing that we’re going to get involved with our players," Miles said during the media availability. “After [the three games are] done I will have addressed a preliminary reach-out, and then sit down and find out exactly what [the seniors] want.”
Kansas will have 23 seniors take the field for Senior Night against TCU without fans in the stands on Saturday. All 23 seniors will have an opportunity to come back next year thanks to the NCAA ruling.
“When you’re a senior ,you want your Senior Night to be played in front of fans and you want that rush of the guys saying they got your back,” Johnson said. “But with us not having fans and not being allowed to walk with our parents on the field, it is what it is. It’s life, stuff hits you in different ways.”
Kickoff for Senior Night is set for 7 p.m.