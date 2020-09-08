Kansas football senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment will be back on the field Saturday night, embarking on what he hopes to be an unforgettable season.
“I feel like I haven’t done enough and haven’t gained enough respect, whether that’s in the conference or in the country,” Parchment said in a Zoom call with the media Monday. “I put a good product together this offseason, and going into this season I feel like everyone is going to know my name by the end of this year.”
Last year, Parchment was the offense's favorite target in the receiving game. He led the team with 65 receptions for 831 yards. Parchment also recorded three games with eight catches, a career high, including in wins against Indiana State and Boston College.
“If you throw a 50-50 ball, it’s really 60-40 Parchment,” Kansas football coach Les Miles said. “He’s a talented guy and a guy we expect to play extremely well in this upcoming game.”
Parchment is a deep ball threat, but he’s been working to become a more well-rounded receiver during fall camp. That extra work isn't lost on Parchment's teammates, especially on the offense.
“He’s really worked on his immediate and quick routes,” senior quarterback Thomas MacVittie said. “He can stretch the field and beat you deep, but he can also beat you short.”
The other quarterback in contention for a starting spot, junior Miles Kendrick, appreciates Parchment's on-field presence.
“My favorite thing about AP is just his swag,” Kendrick said. “The swag he brings to the offense and the swag he brings to this team.”
Parchment is also looking toward the next level and a future in the NFL. If he performs well this year, he could greatly improve his draft stock. Parchment touched on his mentality approaching this potentially career-changing season.
“I've just got to come to work every single day like I’ve been doing, and have that underdog mindset that nobody believes in me or in this team,” Parchment said. “I feel like if we keep having that mindset, we are going to prove a lot of people wrong [this season].”