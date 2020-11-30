Despite being 0-8 on the season with only two games remaining, the Kansas football team is confident it's moving in the right direction with the new freshman class taking a stronger role this season.
Kansas plays 26 freshmen — the most of any team in the nation — including three up front on the offensive line. This strategy is mostly due to plugging in available players amid players opting out, injuries and COVID-19 contact tracing protocols.
Kansas coach Les Miles said Monday he is confident the experience these young players are gaining in their freshman year will lay the foundation for this rebuilding program for years to come.
“I like the idea that a freshman will come and develop, and then be a very good player in his second year and then has the potential to be a great player in his third and fourth year,” Miles said during a media availability Monday.
Most notably, Miles pointed to freshmen wide receiver Luke Grimm and cornerback Karon Prunty. Miles even went as far to compare Grimm to some of the NFL stars that he’s created in previous stops in his coaching career.
“I think Luke is as talented as the guys that I would look to talk about most,” Miles said. “I mean, some of those guys at the last place I coached [LSU] were very talented and I think Luke Grimm has similar attributes, with speed, ball skills, and he is very capable.”
“He’s just a guy that is going to play the game, he’s going to enjoy competition, he’s going to enjoy the opportunities he’s given and I think he can be given more and more,” Miles continued.
Grimm caught four passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s game against TCU. He has now played in five games for Kansas after the team lost senior wide receiver Stephon Robinson Jr. to a leg injury.
Grimm said it’s “an honor” to be recognized for his efforts by Miles.
“[Miles is] a legend and he’ll go down in the Hall of Fame and be one of the greatest,” Grimm said Monday. “So to have him be able to coach so many people and to put me up there with them, that’s an honor for me.”
Oftentimes freshmen don’t get to make an immediate impact on a Power 5 football program. Grimm said he recognizes this opportunity and hopes to keep improving in the final two weeks of the season.
“It’s been really cool,” Grimm said. “I mean, I’ve just been doing what I can and helping out where I need to. If someone goes down it's the next man up. That’s all you can do.”
Overall, Grimm has made 13 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll look to build on that against Texas Tech Saturday.
Another emerging star this season is Prunty, the cornerback who teams are keeping an eye out for on their scouting reports. The Portsmouth, Virginia, native has recorded 22 tackles and nine pass breakups. Prunty’s standout games were against Iowa State on Oct. 31 (six total tackles) and against Oklahoma on Nov. 7 (two tackles, three pass breakups).
Miles said Prunty wasn’t originally slated to start this season. But after some of the other cornerbacks weren’t able to play, Prunty stepped up to the plate.
“Karon Prunty stepped onto the field unknown,” Miles said. “He did a great job just shutting down the guys we put him on and it continues to happen. He just is very talented, they’re not throwing the ball to him and I think he’s going to be a great one.”
Prunty said this season has been “everything he could’ve dreamed of.” He said his experience from this season — along with the rest of this freshmen corps — will pay dividends for Kansas football.
“I think our future is very bright with all the freshmen playing now, in year two we’re going to be good because we’re going to focus and grind and we’re going to be good,” Prunty said Monday.
Kansas football will next play Texas Tech on the road Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.