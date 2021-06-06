Kansas football lost sophomore CB Karon Prunty Sunday, as he decided to enter the transfer portal, according to an update posted to his Twitter.
This is another crushing loss for the Kansas defense as redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Marcus Harris transferred back on May 12.
Prunty was one of the few bright spots for the Jayhawks in 2020, leading the young secondary despite being a freshman himself. In terms of accolades, he was named to the 247Sports True Freshman All-America Team and was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention (CB).
He started in all nine games last season for the Jayhawks and made a total of 26 tackles with 22 of those being solo. Additionally, he forced a fumble and got an interception in the last game of the season at Texas Tech on Dec. 5th.
Prunty will be the fourth transfer to leave the program since the head coaching leadership switched from Les Miles to Lance Leipold earlier this year.