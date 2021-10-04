The answer is none. Despite the embarrassing 7-59 loss that coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks faced on Saturday at Iowa State, the team is confident in its system moving forward.
In the locker room, Leipold addressed the team postgame and spoke from his heart.
“I still love ‘em, I still care, and we’re not going to change what we’re doing,” Leipold said. “We’re going to keep demanding that the little things are done right, we’re going to keep coaching them, and we’re going to keep getting better.”
Kansas is going to utilize the 12-day break to their full advantage as they hope to get back on the right track. Fundamentals will be the team’s primary focus, along with getting guys back healthy and putting a solid scouting report together ahead of the Texas Tech matchup.
And redshirt junior transfer quarterback Jason Bean and senior defensive end Kyron Johnson agreed it’s all about the team, not individual successes, but building a culture focused around how the team can come together through adversity.
Neither Bean nor Johnson could explain how the team fell into such an early deficit but said that's in the past, and it’s time to look ahead.
“Whether that is coming in and watching film, getting extra weight room work, or just doing whatever we got to do to take another step forward as a team,” said Bean when asked what steps were going to be taken in the future. “Like I said earlier, looking ourselves in the mirror and figuring out what we got to do ourselves. This is one week, it’s not going to define us, and I am really excited for the future.”
But future success will be attributed to positivity and making the most out of the opportunities presented, which Johnson tells guys all the time.
“Usually people that have negative thoughts and say negative things sometimes you got to guide them back into that positive mindset,” Johnson said. “Yes, we lost, but that’s okay. With losing also comes lessons, and with lessons also comes an opportunity. With opportunities, we can also capitalize on that. So with that, we just got to learn to stay positive.”
Kansas is back in action on Oct. 16 against Texas Tech for the university’s annual Homecoming game.
“It’s an open week. It’s not an off week,” Leipold said. “We are going to continue to work and address the things that we have to get better at daily and find ways to improve some way, somehow each and every day -- that’s all I can ask.”