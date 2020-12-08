The lifeline for Kansas men’s basketball recently has been redshirt freshman forward Jalen Wilson, the spark the Jayhawks’ offense relies on to stay in games.
It’s been emphasized even more when Kansas switches to small-ball lineups with Wilson at the five spot. Part of this is to help spacing and rejuvenate the offense, but it’s also been used to make up for a lack of production from junior forward David McCormack inside.
While the Jayhawks didn’t utilize the five-out lineup much in Kansas’ 73-72 win over No. 8 Creighton, Wilson and Kansas’ wings had to step up when it counted.
And Wilson delivered once again, shooting 8-for-12 from the field with a team-high 23 points and 10 rebounds.
McCormack scored 12 points in the first half on 5-for-8 shooting, along with three rebounds. In the first half, Kansas coach Bill Self was able to keep McCormack in the game due to his productivity.
However, as soon as the second half struck, McCormack lost his touch. McCormack scored just one point in the second half, forcing the team to rely on Wilson and others to keep the offense going.
Wilson, who’s been the most consistent Kansas player over the first six games, led the Jayhawks with 13 points in the first half. That carried over into the second half with another 10 points, including a late go-ahead three-pointer.
Self said after the game he’s been starting to expect these explosive performances from Wilson.
“He has no fear,” Self said. “I didn't think he had it, but until you’ve actually coached [Wilson], once he started playing, I mean, this dude has no fear. He likes the moment, so I look for him to continue to improve and give us more and more as we move along.”
This wasn’t the first matchup against a ranked team that McCormack had a lackluster performance. Against then-No. 20 Kentucky, McCormack went just 1-for-9 for seven points. And against No. 1 Gonzaga he only finished with eight points and four turnovers.
Redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot relieved McCormack of his big man duties midway through the second half, recording two points and three rebounds.
McCormack did play a season-high 28 minutes against Creighton, but still failed to execute in the second half. He shot 5-for-12 with 13 points and seven rebounds.
After the game, McCormack did say he was frustrated about his performance Tuesday. However, he added that it’s best that he keeps moving forward.
“I think it's typical for any player when they don't play to their expectations or their capability [to be frustrated],” McCormack said, “but then great players get out of their head and encourage their teammates because we’ve still got to get wins.”
Kansas will move on to play Omaha at home Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.