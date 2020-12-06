Kansas women’s basketball team has excelled in applying defensive pressure early in the season, but it hasn’t translated on the offensive side of the ball.
However, Kansas turned that around with a dominant 100-59 win over Oral Roberts in Allen Fieldhouse Sunday.
“I think [Kansas’ offensive performance] all started with our defense,” Kansas coach Brandon Schneider said after the game. “So much of our ability to get out in transition was because we were getting stops and limiting them to one shot.”
Things started out shaky, though, when Kansas held a narrow 21-19 lead at the end of the first quarter. Schneider said he told his guards to push the ball more in transition in the second quarter, especially after forced turnovers and defensive rebounds.
“If you want to get out in transition, you have to get stops,” Schneider said. “You have to rebound. And then you have people who are willing to run and create opportunities for teammates.”
The Kansas guards answered the call, outscoring Oral Roberts 79-40 the rest of the way. The Jayhawks finished with 27 fast break points and 54 points in the paint.
“Our guards were running the floor hard, they had their heads up and just made the easy play,” Schneider said.
With Big 12 play right around the corner, Schneider said the Jayhawks will have to continue to push the ball in order to compete with conference opponents.
“You have to have people who are willing to run, sometimes in vain, where you can create opportunities for teammates because you ran hard,” Schneider said. “You forced the defender to you, and that allowed a teammate maybe to be open somewhere else.”
Kansas will open Big 12 play against Oklahoma in Allen Fieldhouse Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.