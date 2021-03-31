Minnesota Invitational Women's Golf

Kansas sophomore Lauren Heinlein shot a 2-under final round in the Clemson Invitational this past weekend. 

 Jeff Jacobsen

MEN'S GOLF

Despite entering the final round of the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay in the top ten, the KU men's golf team shot a team worst 9-over final round Tuesday afternoon and finished in 14th place. North Carolina State won the tournament for the second time in two years, shooting an 18-under.

Freshman Luke Kluver shot a Jayhawk team-best 1-under. The 18th place finish on the individual leaderboard ended Kluver’s two match streak of finishing in the top-10. 

Behind Kluver was veteran juniors Ben Sigel and Harry Hillier. Sigel shot a 1-over in the tournament, including a Jayhawk tournament best 70 on Tuesday. Hillier finished in 28th place, shooting 3-over.

Other Jayhawk finishers include freshman William Duquette (+12) and freshman Zach Sokolosky (+23). Freshman Davis Cooper shot an 18-over but did not have his score count against KU’s team total.

WOMEN'S GOLF

Following up a 16-over round one, the KU women's golf team shot a 5-over second round and 3-over third round to finish tied for seventh at the Clemson Invitational this past weekend.

“I’m very pleased with how we played this week in a strong field,” head coach Erin O’Neil said. A strong field indeed, as 10 of the 18 teams were ranked nationally in the women’s golf rankings.

Junior Aristelle Acuff shot four-over tournament after three days of solid golf, including a 1-under final round. She finished tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard. “We are very excited to see Aris has a top-25 finish in a stacked field and have three consistent rounds for golf,” O’Neil said. 

The team-low round of the tournament went to sophomore Lauren Heinlein, who shot a 2-under final round. Heinlein finished tied for 52nd with other sophomore Abby Glynn at 10-over.

Other finishers include junior Sera Tadokoro’s 7-over (T-39th) and freshman Hanna Hawks' 15-over (T-73rd).

Tags