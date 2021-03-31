MEN'S GOLF
Despite entering the final round of the Hootie Intercollegiate at Bulls Bay in the top ten, the KU men's golf team shot a team worst 9-over final round Tuesday afternoon and finished in 14th place. North Carolina State won the tournament for the second time in two years, shooting an 18-under.
Freshman Luke Kluver shot a Jayhawk team-best 1-under. The 18th place finish on the individual leaderboard ended Kluver’s two match streak of finishing in the top-10.
Behind Kluver was veteran juniors Ben Sigel and Harry Hillier. Sigel shot a 1-over in the tournament, including a Jayhawk tournament best 70 on Tuesday. Hillier finished in 28th place, shooting 3-over.
Other Jayhawk finishers include freshman William Duquette (+12) and freshman Zach Sokolosky (+23). Freshman Davis Cooper shot an 18-over but did not have his score count against KU’s team total.
WOMEN'S GOLF
Following up a 16-over round one, the KU women's golf team shot a 5-over second round and 3-over third round to finish tied for seventh at the Clemson Invitational this past weekend.
“I’m very pleased with how we played this week in a strong field,” head coach Erin O’Neil said. A strong field indeed, as 10 of the 18 teams were ranked nationally in the women’s golf rankings.
Junior Aristelle Acuff shot four-over tournament after three days of solid golf, including a 1-under final round. She finished tied for 24th on the individual leaderboard. “We are very excited to see Aris has a top-25 finish in a stacked field and have three consistent rounds for golf,” O’Neil said.
The team-low round of the tournament went to sophomore Lauren Heinlein, who shot a 2-under final round. Heinlein finished tied for 52nd with other sophomore Abby Glynn at 10-over.
Other finishers include junior Sera Tadokoro’s 7-over (T-39th) and freshman Hanna Hawks' 15-over (T-73rd).