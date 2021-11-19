Kansas men’s basketball hosted Stony Brook on Thursday night, winning 88-59 after a strong second half that carried the Jayhawks to their third win of the season. They had ten players score, senior guard Ochai Agbaji leading the way with 25 points. Agbaji has scored 25+ points in all three games this season.

Stony Brook played a competitive first half with the Jayhawks. They shot the ball well, knocking down 6-of-13 three-pointers. Stony Brook held a 24-21 lead with just over six minutes remaining in the half, but Kansas went on a run to make it a 38-32 game at halftime.

Coach Bill Self wanted to emphasize speed and defense to his squad this week. Self knows what the team is capable of offensively, but thinks they could make things harder on opposing teams and utilize the Jayhawks’ speed more.

“We'd like to play faster, but the biggest thing is I think our emphasis has been on our half-court defense as much as anything,” Self said to the media earlier this week.

In the second half, Kansas offense played more efficiently by playing with more pace and moving the ball, but more importantly, they hit their stride on defense as the Jayhawks held Stony Brook to 36% shooting and 25% from three in the second half.

“The only thing I was really upset about in the first half was how our guards couldn’t play underneath them enough,” Self said on the team’s perimeter defense. “I think of the six threes [Stony Brook] made, five of them were off the bounce.”

The Kansas offense also played a good second half, knocking down 8-of-18 three-pointers and feeding the post, with senior forward David McCormack adding 12 points and eight rebounds. Leading the way, once again, was Agbaji. Agbaji spoke on his role for the offense this year and how he benefits the team.

“Yeah, I’m looking for it more,” Agbaji said on his increased production. “I think another thing too is finding my spots within our offense, within the way we play, the way we cut and all of that.”

Another player who can immediately impact the team’s speed and defense is redshirt-sophomore Jalen Wilson, who served the last game of his three-game suspension on Thursday.

“Jalen is the best we have in transition, hands down, pushing the ball and everything,” Self said on how Wilson can impact the lineup. “I just think we’re going to be so much better playing faster.”

Self has played around with a few different rotations with the depth they have and admits that it’s a challenge to figure out whose minutes will go where. Wilson is someone, however, that Self sees providing immediate production.

With the win, Kansas moves to 3-0 on the season. The Jayhawks will be back in action on Thanksgiving Day, going up against North Texas on the first day of the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Florida.