With Kansas men’s basketball 2020-21 season quickly approaching, coach Bill Self and his staff have been closely examining players in practice.
One of the players that has stood out is transfer junior guard Tyon Grant-Foster, who has found himself on a hot streak in practice recently.
“Yesterday, [Grant-Foster] got on a roll that we haven't had anybody get on maybe in years,” Self said during a media availability Thursday.
Self said the explosive scoring ability of Grant-Foster, a junior college transfer, has been noticeable.
“[Grant-Foster] makes hard shots, gets real baskets," Self said. "He did some things that, without going into too much detail, we haven't had somebody that could go get their own [shot] like he can when he's good in a long time.”
Self still expressed some skepticism for the Kansas City, Kansas, native, since he can have off days in practice where he exhibits the polar opposite of explosiveness. He added that Grant-Foster's performance hasn't drastically changed the team's outlook.
“I don't think there's been enough separation to really say who's ahead right now,” Self said.
Still though, Grant-Foster's potential is noticeable to players like redshirt senior forward Mitch Lightfoot.
“I've played with a lot of really good players here,” Lightfoot said. “And that scoring is kind of different.”
Senior guard Chris Teahan said Grant-Foster is even better when his shot is contested.
“He's just, like, a lanky athlete who can get his shot off no matter what,” Teahan said. “He'll have two people draped all over him, and all of a sudden he'll step back and rise up and you'll be like, 'No way he hits that shot,' and it'll go in."
Kansas men's basketball opens the season against No. 1 Gonzaga in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thanksgiving Day.